Matterson confirmed for Eels line-up

Eels forward Ryan Matterson will return for tomorrow’s clash against Panthers.

Matterson was overlooked by Brad Arthur for last week’s elimination final against the Knights after serving a three-match suspension for a high tackle on Manly’s Brad Parker in round 22.

Arthur has had a change of heart and will use Matterson in a different role against Penrith.

Matterson has played 16 matches for the Eels this season, starting each in the second row.

Meanwhile, Roosters coach Trent Robinson has confirmed Ben Marschke will replace suspended hooker Sam Verrills in the semi-final against the Sea Eagles tonight at 9.50.

Tomorrow the Eels meet Panthers at 9:50pm and you can watch the match LIVE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.