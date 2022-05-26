Massive blow as Sea-Eagles lose star prop

[Source: Getty Images]

Manly Sea-Eagles superstar fullback Tom Trbojevic (pronounced as TROBOYOVICH) will undergo shoulder surgery and miss the remainder of the season.

This will be a massive blow to the Sea Eagles, Blues and Kangaroos.

Manly coach Des Hasler says that scans on the shoulder Trbojevic dislocated in last weekend’s 22-20 loss to Parramatta injury confirm the club’s worst fears and he would require season-ending surgery.

The diagnosis rules Trbojevic out of the upcoming Origin series and the end-of-season World Cup in England.

Sea Eagles will face the Storm at 9.50pm on Thursday.

The match between Canberra Raiders and Parramatta Eels will be live on FBC Sports on Sunday at 6pm.