Marshall sparks Bunnies to big win over Broncos

Benji Marshall slotted seamlessly for the Rabbitohs to help guide them to a comfortable 35-6 win over the Broncos at Stadium Australia last night.

Marshall showed his vast experience to partner Adam Reynolds, supporting to cross for the team’s first try and showing lovely touch to create a second-half try.

Fullback Latrell Mitchell scored two tries and while Reynolds scored a try and boot a historic two-point field goal.

In today’s matches, the Warriors will face Sea Eagles at 8pm while the Panthers to meet Raiders at 9.55pm.

You can catch the delayed coverage of the Panthers vs Raiders on FBC Sports on Saturday at 7.30pm.

There will be three matches On Saturday, Titans meets Knights at 5pm, Storm take on Bulldogs at 7.30pm and Roosters faces Sharks at 9.35pm.

Two matches will be played on Sunday between the West Tigers and Cowboys at 6.05pm and Eels and Dragons at 8.15pm.

You can catch the Eels vs Dragons will be live on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.

[Source: NRL]