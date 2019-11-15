Home

Marshall should be loaned to Warriors says Gould

TVNZ
June 30, 2020 4:10 pm

Kiwis captain Benji Marshall should be loaned to the Warriors, according to NRL commentator Phil Gould.

With the Warriors on the wrong end of back-to-back thrashings and struggling with a long injury list and staring at three straight defeats, the benched Tigers half would be a good addition to the squad, Gould said.

The arrangement would also benefit the Tigers and coach Michael Maguire, who also coaches the Kiwis.

