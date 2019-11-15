Marshall should be loaned to Warriors says Gould

Kiwis captain Benji Marshall should be loaned to the Warriors, according to NRL commentator Phil Gould.

With the Warriors on the wrong end of back-to-back thrashings and struggling with a long injury list and staring at three straight defeats, the benched Tigers half would be a good addition to the squad, Gould said.

The arrangement would also benefit the Tigers and coach Michael Maguire, who also coaches the Kiwis.