Maroons urged to be tactical with Fifita

Maroons greats Trevor Gillmeister and Steve Renouf have urged Queensland to be tactical in their use of barnstorming talent David Fifita.

Fifita finally gets his chance to prove he is a big-game performer with his first start in the Origin arena in Game I in Townsville.

He missed all of last year’s Ampol State of Origin series due to a knee injury but as a 19-year-old debutant in 2019 he managed just 150 metres across three games in 82 minutes of action playing off the bench.

He leads the league for tackle breaks with 78, third for offloads with 28 and has scored nine tries.

The 21-year-old marquee man carries big expectations into his first Origin series as a starting forward.

Gillmeister says he still needed to improve the defensive side of his game but was excited to see what the 106kg second-rower could produce with more game time in maroon.

Round one of the Ampol State of Origin kicks off tonight at 10.10pm.

[Source: NRL.com]