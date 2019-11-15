Maroons stun the Blues in Game 1

The Maroons had to come from 10-0 down to beat NSW 18-14 in Game 1 of the State of Origin series at Adelaide Oval.

The underdog Queensland fought hard with two Origin debutants scoring tries as Wayne Bennett’s side stunned the Blues in the Ampol State of Origin series opener.

NSW led 10-0 at the break but conceded three unanswered tries in the second half, and will be playing to keep the series alive when they host game two at ANZ Stadium next Wednesday.

The Blues lost interchange forward Cameron Murray to a hamstring injury just moments after getting onto the field but they remained in control on the scoreboard, Addo-Carr crossing in the corner to extend their lead to 10-0 at the break.

The Maroons grabbed their first points in style 10 minutes into the second half, Kurt Capewell making a half break and chipping a kick ahead for fellow Origin debutant AJ Brimson to score.

Scores were level when Queensland struck from long-range, Dane Gagai bursting clear to send another rookie Xavier Coates over in the corner, and when Cherry-Evans converted from the sideline the Maroons edged ahead 12-10.

Gagai turns NSW inside out! 🤯 And QLD take the lead 12-10. #Origin pic.twitter.com/Fn61dzf142 — NRL (@NRL) November 4, 2020

It was all Queensland when Cameron Munster powered his way over with 15 minutes remaining.

NSW was able to reduce the deficit in the 75th minute to four points when Addo-Carr crossed out wide.

Addo-Carr flies over again for NSW! Four points difference. Four minutes left. STRAP IN!#Origin pic.twitter.com/07fVDlxTvx — NRL (@NRL) November 4, 2020

But they were unable to strike again in the final stages and are now under pressure to level the series in a week’s time.

[Source: NRL]