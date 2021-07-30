Maroons seek exemption for Mulitalo

Cronulla winger Ronaldo Mulitalo may have an opportunity to play for the Maroons in game three of the State of Origin.

This comes as the Queensland Rugby League is seeking an exemption from the NRL in a bid for Mulitalo to play for the Maroons.

New Zealand-born Mulitalo was the hard luck story before Origin two after an eligibility drama forced Queensland to withdraw the winger just hours before what would have been his debut.

Article continues after advertisement

According to the NRL, Mulitalo – who has played for the Queensland under 18s and 20s – was given the Origin Two nod after Reece Walsh went down with a hamstring injury on match eve.

However, New South Wales Rugby League asked the NRL to investigate the 21-year-old former Australian Schoolboys star’s eligibility after a 2019 QRL website article surfaced in which Mulitalo claimed he arrived in the country from New Zealand a month shy of turning 14.

Under current rules, players can’t play for the Maroons or Blues unless they have lived in the respective state prior to their 13th birthday.

NRL CEO Andrew Abdo said there was a chance Mulitalo may be declared eligible in the future.

Origin 3 will be held at Stadium Australia in Sydney on July 14.

[Source: NRL]