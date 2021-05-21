Maroons Origin squad named

Queensland has named their State of Origin game one side.

Injured stars Cameron Munster, Kalyn Ponga, and Harry Grant have been included in the Maroons squad and they haven’t played since round nine of NRL.

The Maroons have named a 20-man squad, with doubts also existing over the availability of utility back AJ Brimson and second-rower Felise Kaufusi.

Eels hooker Reed Mahoney will make his debut while Wests Tigers forward Joe Ofahengaue has earned a recall for the first time since his two Origins in 2019.

The majority of last year’s squad which defied the odds to upset NSW 2-1 under Wayne Bennett are also on the side.

Manly playmaker Daly Cherry-Evans will captain the Maroons.

Origin 1 will be played next Wednesday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Victoria.

Queensland Maroons Squad

Jai Arrow – South Sydney Rabbitohs

AJ Brimson – Gold Coast Titans

Kurt Capewell – Penrith Panthers

Daly Cherry-Evans – Manly Warringah Sea Eagles

Xavier Coates – Brisbane Broncos

Tino Fa’asuamaleaui – Gold Coast Titans

Kyle Feldt – North Queensland Cowboys

David Fifita – Gold Coast Titans

Moeaki Fotuaika – Gold Coast Titans

Dane Gagai – South Sydney Rabbitohs

Harry Grant – Melbourne Storm

Coen Hess – North Queensland Cowboys

Valentine Holmes – North Queensland Cowboys

Felise Kaufusi – Melbourne Storm

Reed Mahoney – Parramatta Eels

Cameron Munster – Melbourne Storm

Joe Ofahengaue – Wests Tigers

Kalyn Ponga – Newcastle Knights

Jaydn Su’A – South Sydney Rabbitohs

Christian Welch – Melbourne Storm