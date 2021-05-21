Home

Rugby League

Maroons Origin squad named

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
May 31, 2021 1:33 pm
[Source:NRL.com]

Queensland has named their State of Origin game one side.

Injured stars Cameron Munster, Kalyn Ponga, and Harry Grant have been included in the Maroons squad and they haven’t played since round nine of NRL.

The Maroons have named a 20-man squad, with doubts also existing over the availability of utility back AJ Brimson and second-rower Felise Kaufusi.

Article continues after advertisement

Eels hooker Reed Mahoney will make his debut while Wests Tigers forward Joe Ofahengaue has earned a recall for the first time since his two Origins in 2019.

The majority of last year’s squad which defied the odds to upset NSW 2-1 under Wayne Bennett are also on the side.

Manly playmaker Daly Cherry-Evans will captain the Maroons.

Origin 1 will be played next Wednesday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Victoria.

Queensland Maroons Squad

Jai Arrow – South Sydney Rabbitohs
AJ Brimson – Gold Coast Titans
Kurt Capewell – Penrith Panthers
Daly Cherry-Evans – Manly Warringah Sea Eagles
Xavier Coates – Brisbane Broncos
Tino Fa’asuamaleaui – Gold Coast Titans
Kyle Feldt – North Queensland Cowboys
David Fifita – Gold Coast Titans
Moeaki Fotuaika – Gold Coast Titans
Dane Gagai – South Sydney Rabbitohs
Harry Grant – Melbourne Storm
Coen Hess – North Queensland Cowboys
Valentine Holmes – North Queensland Cowboys
Felise Kaufusi – Melbourne Storm
Reed Mahoney – Parramatta Eels
Cameron Munster – Melbourne Storm
Joe Ofahengaue – Wests Tigers
Kalyn Ponga – Newcastle Knights
Jaydn Su’A – South Sydney Rabbitohs
Christian Welch – Melbourne Storm

