Manu excited about RLWC semifinal against Australia

[Photo: Sporting News]

New Zealand rugby league fullback Joseph Manu who stepped up against the Fiji Bati today is expected to play a key role in the World Cup semifinal against Australia next weekend.

Speaking to nrl.com, Manu says he’s excited and looks forward to the match.

Manu who picked up the Player of the Match award against the Bati says they are focused on themselves and they’ll be ready.

He adds they have a few things that they’ll need to work on.

Kiwi coach Michael Maguire was full of praise for his star fullback following the game which New Zealand trailed up until the 71st minute.

Maguire says Manu did a great job for them against Fiji.

New Zealand takes on Australia in the semifinal next Saturday at 7:45 am.

The other semifinal next Sunday will see England facing the winner of the Tonga and Samoa match tomorrow which kicks off at 2:30 am.