Manu barred from NRL All Stars match

South Sydney Rabbitohs fullback, Latrell Mitchell isn’t the only big name who has been barred from this weekend’s NRL All-Stars clash.

Classy Roosters centre Joey Manu has also been banned by the Roosters.

Manu was the victim of a grade-two reckless high tackle by Mitchell in the Rabbitoh’s clash against the Roosters last year.

Article continues after advertisement

John Devonshire, the Chairman of the Maori Rugby League Board, has confirmed to the Wide World of Sports in Australia that Manu who is one of the best centres in the rugby league world was invited to play in the game.

[Source; nine.com.au]