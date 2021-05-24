Manly sign teen star on record-breaking contract

The Manly Sea Eagles has signed young gun five-eighth Latu Fainu to a contract that could see him become the highest-paid player yet to play in the NRL.

The 16-year-old inked a mammoth four-year deal with the Manly Sea Eagles yesterday.

If he hits the performance targets in his contract extension, the teen pivot will earn a seven-figure amount during that period.

Moses Suli made history as the game’s highest-paid teen when he signed a three-year, $1.3 million contract extension in 2017 andte Sun-Herald can reveal Fainu will outstrip that figure.

Rival clubs including Parramatta, the Warriors and the Dolphinswere lining up with their chequebooks in a bid to prize Fainu from the northern beaches.