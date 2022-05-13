Manly Sea Eagles welcome Olakau'atu's return

Haumole Olakau'atu [Source: Fox Sports]

The Manly Sea Eagles welcome the return of Haumole Olakau’atu after withdrawing last week due to illness.

Tonight Manly hosts the high-flying Brisbane Broncos who have won three straight and are looking to knock off another prized scalp in the competition.

Ben Trbojevic and Ethan Bullemor maintain their spots on the starting side for Manly with Morgan Harper listed in the reserves.

The Broncos also have Payne Haas and Kurt Capewell back, which means a reshuffle in the engine room with Patrick Carrigan moving to lock, Kobe Hetherington to the bench and TC Robati to the reserves.

Manly takes on Broncos at 10:05pm but before that, the Bulldogs face the Knights.

The Storm meets Panthers tomorrow at 9:45pm and you can watch LIVE on FBC Sports channel.