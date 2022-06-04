Manly out in force for tonight

Sea Eagles skipper Daly Cherry-Evans and champion fullback Tom Trbojevic will be missing in tonight’s Sea Eagles line up but the side has faith to be out in force.

The side is three from three having taken care of the Bulldogs, Titans and Wests Tigers but this may be their toughest test yet with top players in Maroons camp, Turbo gone for the season and the Warriors unaffected by Origin commitments.

The two face off tonight at 9:35pm at 4 Pines Park in Sydney.