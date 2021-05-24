Manly is a real threat: Trent Robertson

Roosters coach Trent Robinson believes the Sea Eagles have the right mix to push for a premiership.

Robinson after what the Roosters encountered on Friday night says, Manly is certainly a threat to the other three teams particularly for the Rabbitohs who they are due to face next.

He says the consistent combination of Jake and Tom Trbojevic along with Daly Cherry-Evans is a delight to watch.

This mixture will be tested when the Sea Eagles face South Sydney next Friday in week three of the NRL finals.

In another match, the Panthers takes on Melbourne Storm on Saturday.

[Source: NRL.com]