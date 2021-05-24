Home

Rugby League

Manly is a real threat: Trent Robertson

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
September 19, 2021 12:30 pm
[Source: Fox Sports]

Roosters coach Trent Robinson believes the Sea Eagles have the right mix to push for a premiership.

Robinson after what the Roosters encountered on Friday night says, Manly is certainly a threat to the other three teams particularly for the Rabbitohs who they are due to face next.

He says the consistent combination of Jake and Tom Trbojevic along with Daly Cherry-Evans is a delight to watch.

Article continues after advertisement

This mixture will be tested when the Sea Eagles face South Sydney next Friday in week three of the NRL finals.

In another match, the Panthers takes on Melbourne Storm on Saturday.

[Source: NRL.com]

