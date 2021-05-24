Home

Rugby League

Manly hands Newcastle third successive loss

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
April 8, 2022 4:58 am
[Source: Nrl.com]

The Knights suffered its third straight loss in the NRL, going down to the Sea Eagles 30-6 in round five.

With the loss, the Knights face more problems as injuries plague the side.

In heavy rain in Newcastle, the home side looked to have scored first through Dom Young but the try was overturned for Tyson Frizell’s lead run taking out Kieran Foran.

Article continues after advertisement

Instead Manly scored the only two tries of the opening half with Dylan Walker’s short ball helping Andrew Davey over and a pinpoint Daly Cherry-Evans kick sitting up nicely for Morgan Harper and a 10-0 lead at the break.

A series of ruck penalties and set restarts given away by the Sea Eagles invited the Knights to attack after the resumption and Kalyn Ponga crossed after a nice sequence of offloading.

A ruck penalty against Sauaso Sue allowed Manly to move six points ahead before Karl Lawton embarrassed the Knights defence with a dart from dummy half.

A Haumole Olakau’atu touchdown off a nice Walker grubber sealed the win and Taniela Paseka had the last say with another try.

Two matches will be played tonight seeing the Warriors face the Cowboys at 8pm and Broncos take on Roosters at 9.55pm.

FBC Sports will air the Sharks vs Wests Tigers live on Sunday at 6.05pm.

[Source: nrl.com]

