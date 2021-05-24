Manly bury Titans in NRL thriller

Manly Sea Eagles made a strong second-half comeback to bury an embarrassing Gold Coast 56-24 at Cbus Super Stadium yesterday.

Manly star Tom Trbojevic proved his status as the NRL’s most influential player, orchestrating a stunning performance to help his side who were down 24-8 in the first half to win the match.

The Titans had produced a perfect first half, with 24 of 24 completions on the back of 69% possession for a lead at half-time but their second half was downright deplorable.

The Sea Eagles raced in four tries in just 12 minutes to take the lead after just 56 minutes on their way to seven tries in 21 minutes.

Manly looked to be on a training run and the opposition had been told not to lay a hand on them.

Manly outscored the Titans 48-nil in the second half and raced in 50 points for the third time in five weeks.