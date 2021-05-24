Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
One more COVID death as Fiji records new daily toll|Greater public health needs to be considered: Raj|Nearly 70 people in isolation at PSRU|Naitasiri residents commend frontliners on Sawani border|Ministry explores vaccine option for younger generation|COVID-19 Taskforce teams prepares for repatriation|Vaccination roll out to be ramped up|Tudravu visits Police families in isolation|Telehealth services now available|Totogo Police Station to continue operation|Australia continues to support Fiji in getting Fijians vaccinated|PSV drivers arrested for breaching health restrictions|High rate of hospitalization a possibility|Constables serving at Totogo Police Station test positive|Quarantine facilities to be set up in Kadavu|Remote villages in Navua receive assistance|150 new COVID-19 infections, new cluster identified|50,000 more vaccines from Australia arrive|Quarantine requirements for AUSMAT team amended|Daily test positivity at 3.2 percent|No change in age recommendation for use of vaccine|Police intervene and disperse crowds this morning|Many residents in Care Homes vaccinated|Rewa EOC team taken into isolation|Lautoka antenatal clinic temporarily shifted|
Full Coverage

Rugby League

Manly bury Titans in NRL thriller

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
June 21, 2021 5:49 am

Manly Sea Eagles made a strong second-half comeback to bury an embarrassing Gold Coast 56-24 at Cbus Super Stadium yesterday.

Manly star Tom Trbojevic proved his status as the NRL’s most influential player, orchestrating a stunning performance to help his side who were down 24-8 in the first half to win the match.

The Titans had produced a perfect first half, with 24 of 24 completions on the back of 69% possession for a lead at half-time but their second half was downright deplorable.

Article continues after advertisement

The Sea Eagles raced in four tries in just 12 minutes to take the lead after just 56 minutes on their way to seven tries in 21 minutes.

Manly looked to be on a training run and the opposition had been told not to lay a hand on them.

Manly outscored the Titans 48-nil in the second half and raced in 50 points for the third time in five weeks.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.