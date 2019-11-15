Mal Meninga not happy with Greenberg’s departure

Rugby league’s great Mal Meninga says former NRL chief executive Todd Greenberg has been made a scapegoat for the financial problems the league is facing during this coronavirus pandemic.

Greenberg announced officially stepped down as NRL CEO yesterday afternoon after holding the position for four years.

The NRL described Greenberg decision as a mutual agreement.

Meninga said Greenberg was not solely responsible for the NRL’s financial woes, and he believed other members of the league’s executive were also at fault.

Greenberg’s departure came after months of pressure from clubs and the game’s broadcast partners surrounding his role, with the NRL struggling to cope with the financial fallout from the shutdown of the season due to the coronavirus.

[Source: AAP]