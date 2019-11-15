Maguire keeps finals hope alive

Wests Tigers coach Michael Maguire believes the team can still make the finals after getting an upclose look at the side’s 16-38 performance against the Roosters last night.

The Tigers remain in ninth and are four points behind eighth-place Sharks with five rounds remaining.

Maguire refuses to give up on his team after an encouraging second-half performance which saw them cooped up two quick tries to reduce the Roosters lead to just eight points before the score blew out in the final 12 minutes.

The Tigers will face the Panthers in round 16 next Saturday at 9.35pm.

Meanwhile in today’s matches, the Warriors face the Bulldogs at 4pm and the Cowboys take on the Knights at 6.05pm.

[Source: NRL]