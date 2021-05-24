Home

Lumelume appears to have found a new home

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
December 4, 2021 8:46 am

Former Melbourne Storm winger Isaac Lumelume is rumored to be joining the Canterbury Bulldogs.

Lumelume quietly announced on his Instagram on Wednesday evening that he was departing the Storm for “family reasons”, indicating that the next chapter was beginning.

It appears that Lumelume has joined the Bulldogs, who are understood to have had a single roster spot open for the 2022 season.

The towering winger made his Storm and NRL debut in 2020, before the 23-year-old managed a handful of games at the back-end of the 2021 season, making his presence felt with size and speed to burn.

Lumelume has already represented Fiji on two occasions to go with his six NRL matches.

