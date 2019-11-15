Lumelume and Kamikamica in for Storm

Fiji Bati center Issac Lumelume has been named on the wing for the Melbourne Storm side in their final NRL round match against the Dragons on Sunday.

Lumelume has been brought in to replace Bati star Suliasi Vunivalu who is rested before the finals starts next week.

Tui Kamikamica is also back and he starts at prop.

Other players being left out for the Storm includes Josh Addo-Carr, Brenko Lee, Justin Olam Cameron Munster and Jahrome Hughes.

The Storm have won six of their past eight games against the Dragons.

The two teams will meet at 6:05pm on Sunday.

Meanwhile, round 20 starts tomorrow with the Broncos hosting the Cowboys at 9:50pm.