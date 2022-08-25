Luai back for Panthers

Jarome Luai [Source: Nine Wide World of Sports]

Panthers five-eighth Jarome Luai returns a week ahead of schedule from a knee injury.

He is on the starting list for Penrith in tomorrow night’s clash against the Warriors.

Coach Ivan Cleary says Luai is ready to go and they’re keen to get him back out on the field.

Also in the starting 13 for the Panthers are Viliame Kikau and Apisai Koroisau while Sunia Turuva is on the reserves.

Tomorrow’s clash kicks off at 8pm.

Round 14 starts tonight between the Broncos and the Eels.