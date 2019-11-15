Lowe retires from NRL

South Sydney forward and former Maroon Ethan Lowe has officially hung up the boots after 143 NRL games over eight years.

The 29-year-old hasn’t played since Round 10 after aggravating an old neck injury in a crusher tackle.

He underwent neck surgery four years after another neck operation in 2016 to fix a pinched nerve.

Lowe started his NRL career with the Cowboys, making his debut in 2013 and was a part of their premiership-winning side in 2015.

He joined the Rabbitohs in 2019 and after an impressive start to the year, he earned his State of Origin selection in Queensland’s extended squad.

An injury saw Lowe, who was 18th man, make his debut in Game 3 last year.

[Source: Fox Sports]