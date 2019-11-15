Leutele signing more than about football

The signing of Ricky Leutele has been hailed as “more than about football” by the Storm’s general manager of football Frank Ponissi.

Ponissi told NRL.com that Melbourne got the deal done with “twenty minutes to spare before Monday’s 5pm deadline” in what is a great result for Leutele, his young family and the Storm.

There was some toing and froing with the NRL to get Leutele over the line regarding the player’s valuation under the salary cap.

Meanwhile, round 13 of the NRL kicks off tomorrow with the Dragons hosting the Roosters at 9:50pm.

On Friday the Sea Eagles play the Warriors at 8pm and Rabbitohs meet Broncos at 9:55pm.

There will be three games on Saturday with the Storm hosting the Bulldogs at 5pm followed by the Knights and Tigers at 7:30pm and at 9:35pm, Panthers play the Raiders.

The Titans take on the Cowboys at 4pm on Sunday and Sharks face the Eels at 6:05pm.