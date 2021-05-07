Home

Rugby League

Less game time, Kikau happy to play by Cleary’s rules

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
May 7, 2021 5:54 pm
Viliame Kikau [Source: NRL]

Fiji Bati forward Viliame Kikau isn’t discouraged by having less game time under Coach Ivan Cleary this season.

Kikau started the season in blistering fashion for the competition leaders but has been statistically down by his usual standards in recent weeks with no line breaks and just three tackle busts recorded to his name.

His game time has dropped from a 67-minute average last year to 55 minutes per game this season.

Article continues after advertisement

Speaking to NRL.com, Kikau says the last couple of years his attack has always been highlighted as good but he’s trying to work on his defense.

He says he doesn’t want to be known as the guy who does everything in attack but can’t defend.

The former Fiji Schoolboys rugby center adds he needs to manage his game.

Kikau and the Panthers will host the Sharks at 8 tonight.

Meanwhile, another game tonight will see Maika Sivo and the Eels hosting the Roosters at 9:55.

You can watch Sivo LIVE in action on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.

