Leota plays for family

One of the success stories out of the Penrith Panthers this season is Moses Leota.

Leota’s next move could well be into New South Wales State of Origin camp thanks to his rarely rivalled impact off Penrith’s bench this season.

But across in New Zealand, almost every career milestone he passes brings on a flood of emotions for the parents who sent their 12-year-old son to Sydney to chase a better life.

Article continues after advertisement

Speaking to NRL.com, Leota says he lived in a caravan out the back of his uncle’s place while he was an upcoming player.

He says he stayed there for a year or so and then I moved out with his missus to a granny flat for another year or so, then to another granny flat.

The couple then moved to South Penrith and they’ve actually recently bought a house.

Leota says he rang his mum the other day, showing her around the new house on FaceTime and she was almost in tears.

He adds his mum told him if she was to die today she would be happy because she saw what his son has achieved.

Leota and the Panthers will play the Rabbitohs at 8:50pm on Friday.

At the same time on Saturday, the Raiders takes on the Storm.

Both games will be aired LIVE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.

[Source: NRL.com]