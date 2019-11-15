Leniu rejects rivals to re-sign at Penrith

Rising star Spencer Leniu has rejected interest from rival clubs to re-sign with the Panthers until the end of 2023.

The 20-year-old prop fielded lucrative offers from Canterbury and St George Illawarra to leave at the end of next season but he has inked a contract extension for a further two more years at Penrith.

The former Australian Schoolboys and NSW under-20 representative has made 17 Telstra Premiership appearances and was a member of the team which lost this year’s grand finale to Melbourne.