Rugby League

Leniu rejects rivals to re-sign at Penrith

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk ktavi@fbc.com.fj | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
December 19, 2020 9:29 am

Rising star Spencer Leniu has rejected interest from rival clubs to re-sign with the Panthers until the end of 2023.

The 20-year-old prop fielded lucrative offers from Canterbury and St George Illawarra to leave at the end of next season but he has inked a contract extension for a further two more years at Penrith.

The former Australian Schoolboys and NSW under-20 representative has made 17 Telstra Premiership appearances and was a member of the team which lost this year’s grand finale to Melbourne.

Article continues after advertisement

