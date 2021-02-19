Lelean wary of rival schools in quest to win top prize

As one of the prominent schools in rugby league competitions, the Lelean Memorial School still aims to win the top prize.

The Davuilevu brigade started off the season on a high, thrashing Lomaivuna Secondary School 40-10 in the Under-19 grade over the weekend.

With only five rounds remaining the Nausori-based-school, is ready for the challenge ahead.

Despite the win against Lomaivuna last Saturday, Head Coach, Ulaiyasi Vakatawakula, says a lot of areas still need improvement in the team.

“To improve on our defense and the laxity of our players that we lack concentration on the last quarter of the game.”

One of the greatest challenges for the Lelean side is going up against rivals Ratu Kadavulevu School and Queen Victoria School.

Lelean last won the FSSRL Under-19 title in 2017 and wants to end their four-year drought this year.