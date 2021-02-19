Lelean thrashes Lomaivuna in Secondary School Rugby League

Lelean Memorial School Under 19 got off to a good start in the Fiji Secondary School Rugby League Vodafone Trophy competition in the South/Eastern division.

The side thumped Lomaivuna 40-10 in their first clash at the St Marcellain Primary School ground.

The win has sent a strong message to other schools especially Queen Victoria and Ratu Kadavulevu as they aim for the top prize this season.

Meanwhile, in other U19 result, Assemblies of God fell to John Wesley College 12-22.

Other U19 meets will commence from 1.30pm today.