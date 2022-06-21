Lebanon rugby league coach Cheika to miss game

Michael Cheika [Source: Rugby League Planet]

Former Wallabies coach Michael Cheika will miss his first match in charge of the Lebanon rugby league side who takes on Malta in Australia tomorrow.

Flight cancellations in Argentina forced Cheika to hand over the reins for tomorrow night’s clash to his coaching team of

Matt King, Jake Friend, Robbie Farah and Michael Habib.

Article continues after advertisement

Cheika is also preparing Argentina for next weekend’s rugby union international against Scotland.

Meanwhile, there’ll be three internationals on Saturday starting with New Zealand and Mate Ma’a Tonga at 5:20pm followed by Samoa and Cook Islands at 7:20pm before the Fiji Bati takes on PNG Kumuls at 9:50pm.