League legend rules out Maroons coaching job

Rugby league great Cameron Smith is not interested in the Queensland Maroons vacant coaching job.

This will also pave the way for Billy Slater or Johnathan Thurston to step into the role.

The three Maroons legends were considered logical options for roles in the coaching set-up after Paul Green told QRL officials on Tuesday he wanted to pursue an NRL job.

According to the NRL, Queensland are understood to be hoping to make a quick decision on their fourth State of Origin coach in as many seasons after deciding they wanted someone who could make a long-term commitment to the role.

Meanwhile, week one of the NRL finals starts tomorrow with the Storm hosting the Sea Eagles at 9:50pm.

Two games will be held on Saturday with the Roosters playing the Titans at 7:40pm while the Panthers take on the Rabbitohs at 9:50pm.

On Sunday, the Knights take on the Eels at 6.05pm.

You can watch the Panthers/Rabbitohs and Eels/Knights matches LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on free to air channel FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.

The 2021 NRL Premiership Grand Final will be held on October 3rd.