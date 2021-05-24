Lawton faces ban

Sea Eagles forward Karl Lawton is facing a four to five week ban after he was sent off in his side’s NRL round eight loss to the Rabbitohs.

Lawton was charged with a Grade 3 Dangerous Throw by the Match Review Committee.

This will see him miss four matches with an early guilty plea or five matches if he unsuccessfully fights the charge at the judiciary.

With an early guilty plea, Lawton would be next available for selection in Round 13.

Round eight continues with the Warriors facing the Raiders, Bulldogs take on Roosters at 7.30pm and Eels meet Cowboys at 9.35pm.

[Source: NRL.com]