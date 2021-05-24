Home

Rugby League

Latrell Mitchell to accept six week ban

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
August 29, 2021 4:22 pm
Latrell Mitchell [Source: ABC]

The Rabbitohs will head into the NRL finals without their star player Latrell Mitchell.

Mitchell will accept a six-week ban which means his 2021 season will come to end due to the reckless high tackle that left former teammate Joey Manu requiring a facial reconstruction.

South Sydney officials have told NRL.com the club intends to accept early guilty pleas for both Mitchell and forward Liam Knight, who will miss two weeks for dangerous contact on Siosiua Taukeiaho.

Article continues after advertisement

Meanwhile, Eels enforcer Junior Paulo is facing suspension following a review of last night’s game against the Melbourne Storm.

The Eels’ prop has been hit with a shoulder charge for a shot on Ryan Papenhuyzen in the 55th minute.

He will miss one week with an early guilty plea and be free to play in the first week of the finals.

