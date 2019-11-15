Latrell Mitchell officially signs for the Rabbitohs

Australian rugby league star Latrell Mitchell has officially signed for the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

Mitchell has signed a two-year deal starting this year and with the 2021 component an option in the club’s favour.

He is set to join his new Rabbitohs teammates at training tomorrow.

The New South Wales State of Origin centre was officially released by the Roosters earlier today having been given a leave of absence from training and had an initial extension offer pulled off the table two months ago.

The final negotiations of Mitchell’s Rabbitohs deal are understood to have been hamstrung by a push from the Roosters for compensation of the $117,000 they have paid the Test and Origin start since November.

[Source: nrl.com]