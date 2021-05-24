Home

Rugby League

Latrell Mitchell faces season-ending ban

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
August 28, 2021 3:45 pm
Latrell Mitchell [left] and Joey Manu [Source: Yahoo Sports]

NRL and Rabbitohs star Latrell Mitchell is facing a suspension of between six and nine matches.

This is after he was charged with a grade two reckless tackle on Roosters centre Joey Manu in their round 24 clash last night.

Mitchell was sin-binned for the hit that left former teammate Manu with a suspected fractured cheekbone.

Article continues after advertisement

NRL head of football elite competitions Graham Annesley confirmed today that he felt that Mitchell should have been sent off, and that Bunker official Henry Perenara would be stood down from tonight’s match between Melbourne and Parramatta and replaced by Alan Shortall.

With four prior offences in the past two years, Mitchell faces a six-match ban if he enters an early guilty plea and would risk a nine-match suspension if he unsuccessfully fights the charge at the judiciary.

Meanwhile, the Sharks and Broncos meet at 7:30 tonight before the Storm and Eels clash at 9:35pm.

You can watch the Sharks and Broncos game LIVE on FBC Sports channel.

There’ll be two games tomorrow with Sea Eagles taking on Bulldogs at 3:50pm and Panthers battle West Tigers at 6:05pm.

[Source: nrl.com]

