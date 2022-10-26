Kumuls survive brave Cook Islands outfit

[Source: T20WorldCup/Twitter]

The Papua New Guinea Kumuls survived a spirited and brave Cook Islands outfit in their Rugby League World Cup pool match this morning.

The Cook Islands went down to the Kumuls 32-16.

The Islanders handed PNG an early scare with the Kumuls leading 10-8 at halftime.

However, PNG showed their class in the second spell scoring four tries.

107 metres

31 tackles

0 missed tackles

1 try

4 goals

12 points 🇵🇬 Rhyse Martin was excellent tonight. Match Report 👇 #RLWC2021 #PNGCKI | @rhysemartin — Rugby League World Cup 2021 (@RLWC2021) October 25, 2022

The win means the Kumuls will have to beat Wales in their last group match next Monday for a quarter-final matchup with England.

The Cook Islands will play Tonga in their last pool game.