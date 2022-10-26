Kumuls survive brave Cook Islands outfit

[Source: T20WorldCup/Twitter]
The Papua New Guinea Kumuls survived a spirited and brave Cook Islands outfit in their Rugby League World Cup pool match this morning.
The Cook Islands went down to the Kumuls 32-16.
The Islanders handed PNG an early scare with the Kumuls leading 10-8 at halftime.
Aggressive for 80 minutes.
Respectful forever. #RLWC2021 #PNGCKI | @BBCSport pic.twitter.com/piUPENHMRD
— Rugby League World Cup 2021 (@RLWC2021) October 25, 2022
However, PNG showed their class in the second spell scoring four tries.
107 metres
31 tackles
0 missed tackles
1 try
4 goals
12 points
🇵🇬 Rhyse Martin was excellent tonight.
Match Report 👇 #RLWC2021 #PNGCKI | @rhysemartin
— Rugby League World Cup 2021 (@RLWC2021) October 25, 2022
The win means the Kumuls will have to beat Wales in their last group match next Monday for a quarter-final matchup with England.
The Cook Islands will play Tonga in their last pool game.
🇨🇰 Anthony Gelling received a Pe’e Haka from his Cook Islands teammates at the end of the game.
Tonight was his final outing for his nation.#RLWC2021 #PNGCKI | @AnthonyGelling pic.twitter.com/8FtjNRkZ2Z
— Rugby League World Cup 2021 (@RLWC2021) October 25, 2022