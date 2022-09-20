Kumuls names squad for PM’s XIII clash

[Source: NRL]

Papua New Guinea has named eight members of the Kumuls team that beat Fiji in the mid-season Test.

The side will face Australia’s Prime Minister’s XIII on Sunday at Suncorp Stadium.

Coach Stanley Tepend has chosen a 20-man squad comprising players from the Queensland and NSW Cups as well as the domestic PNG competition to go into camp in Brisbane on Wednesday.

Article continues after advertisement

Despite many players being unavailable due to finals commitments, Tepend said the match against the Australian PM’s XIII was a real opportunity for players to put their best foot forward for selection in the World Cup squad.

Papua New Guinea will lean on a solid defensive structure, showcased against Fiji, with a close-knit group of players from the Queensland Cup, including Central Queensland Capras trio Zev John, Nixon Putt and Mckenzie Yei.

PNG will face Australia on Sunday at 9.35pm.

PNG Men’s Prime Minister’s XIII

[Note: players are listed in alphabetical order]

Keven Appo (PNG Hunters)

Edene Gebbie (Townsville Blackhawks)

Zev John (Central Queensland Capras)

Epel Kapinas (Wynnum Manly Seagulls)

Francis Kish (PNG Hunters)

Kyle Laybutt (Townsville Blackhawks)

Sylvester Namo (PNG Hunters)

Jimmy Ngutlik (Western Suburbs Magpies)

Brandon Nima (PNG Hunters)

Wartovo Puara (PNG Hunters)

Nixon Putt (Central Queensland Capras)

Judah Rimbu (PNG Hunters)

Dan Russell (Brisbane Tigers)

Rodrick Tai (PNG Hunters)

Sherwin Tanabi (PNG Hunters)

Cruise Ten (Souths Logan Magpies)

Wesser Tenza (PNG Hunters)

Leon Undupia (Mendi Muruks)

Emmanuel Waine (PNG Hunters)

Mckenzie Yei (Central Queensland Capras)