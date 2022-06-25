Kumuls clash a stepping stone for Bati

[Source: FNRL]

The Pacific Test against the Papua New Guinea Kumuls tonight is an important one for the Fiji Bati.

It’s a stepping stone towards the World Cup later this year, allowing the team to establish what they need to work on.

Captain Kevin Naiqama says this will be a good build up as they haven’t played any international match since 2019.

“It’s really a good stepping stone for how we want to prepare heading into the World Cup. We haven’t played for two years so, to get this opportunity to get some combinations going, just get back into camp and get a game under our belt is definitely so important for us heading to England later this year.”

The Bati take on the PNG Kumuls tonight at 9.50.

Meanwhile, New Zealand will face Tonga at 5.20pm while Samoa takes on Cook Islands at 7.40pm.