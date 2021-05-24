Home

Rugby League

Koroisaus’ planning special get together for NRL final

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
October 1, 2021 12:47 pm
Apisai Koroisau [Source: Penrith Panthers]

The family of Penrith Panthers hooker Apisai Koroisau is planning a special get together for the NRL grand final on Sunday.

Speaking to FBC Sports, Apisai’s uncle Viliame Koroisau says they are excited to watch their hero in action who has been electric this season.

Viliame says Koroisau has been playing really well and they expect him to light up the field.

Viliame also says this time it will be different for the family, as they will be able to watch it together as a few restrictions have been lifted.

However, he says numbers will be restricted to less than 20 family members.

According to Viliame, the plan is to watch it at the home of the Saunaka village headman.

They have also wished Apisai Koroisau the very best for the match.

The Panthers take on the South Sydney Rabbitohs at 8.30pm this Sunday.

You can catch the match live on the FBC Sports channel.

