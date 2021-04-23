Home

Rugby League

Koroisau worried about Trbojevic factor

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
April 28, 2021 2:02 pm

Fiji Bati and Penrith Panthers hooker Apisai Koroisau is clueless on how they can handle Manly fullback Tom Trbojevic this weekend.

In an interview with the Panthers media team, Koroisau says his teammates need to forget their win over the Sea Eagles in round four.

The Panthers thrashed Manly 46-6 three weeks ago, however, Koroisau says the impact Trbojevic has on Manly in its recent wins are huge.

Manly have won three straight, with Trbojevic involved in seven tries in the two games since his return and Koroisau says he doesn’t know how the Sea Eagles star does it.

Koroisau adds Trbojevic knows how to inject himself so well.

Manly scored just 47 points in the first five rounds of the competition without Trbojevic, compared to 76 in the past fortnight with him at fullback.

However, Koroisau says there’s no real secret to stopping Tom Trbojevic, it’s got to be a team effort.

The Panthers host Manly at 5pm on Saturday.

Meanwhile, round eight of the NRL starts tomorrow with the Raiders playing Rabbitohs at 9:50pm.

