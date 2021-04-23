Home

Rugby League

Koroisau to start for the Panthers

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
April 30, 2021 11:52 am
Apisai Koroisau [Source: Penrith Panthers]

Fiji Bati and Panthers hooker Apisai Koroisau is a sure starter for Penrith when it takes on the Sea Eagles in round eight of the NRL.

Koroisau overcame a wrist injury sustained in round one seeing him sidelined for six weeks.

He returns to the hooker’s position pushing Mitch Kenny back to the reserves.

The Panthers face the Sea Eagles tomorrow at 5pm.

Meanwhile, tonight the Storm take on the Sharks at 8pm while the Broncos meet the Titans at 9.55pm.

[Source: NRL]

