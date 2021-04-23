Koroisau to start for the Panthers

Fiji Bati and Panthers hooker Apisai Koroisau is a sure starter for Penrith when it takes on the Sea Eagles in round eight of the NRL.

Koroisau overcame a wrist injury sustained in round one seeing him sidelined for six weeks.

He returns to the hooker’s position pushing Mitch Kenny back to the reserves.

Article continues after advertisement

The Panthers face the Sea Eagles tomorrow at 5pm.

Meanwhile, tonight the Storm take on the Sharks at 8pm while the Broncos meet the Titans at 9.55pm.

[Source: NRL]