Rugby League

Koroisau to face judiciary

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
August 9, 2021 4:40 pm
Apisai Koroisau. [File Photo]

Fiji Bati and Panthers hooker Apisai Koroisau could potentially miss Friday’s NRL match against the Dragons.

Koroisau is off to the judiciary in a bid to beat a contrary conduct charge.

His charge comes out of being involved in a commotion during the match against the Roosters on Saturday night.

Article continues after advertisement

If he fails to beat the charge he will miss one match.

The Panthers face the Dragons on Friday at 8pm.

[Source: NRL.com]

