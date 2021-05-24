Koroisau to face judiciary

Fiji Bati and Panthers hooker Apisai Koroisau could potentially miss Friday’s NRL match against the Dragons.

Koroisau is off to the judiciary in a bid to beat a contrary conduct charge.

His charge comes out of being involved in a commotion during the match against the Roosters on Saturday night.

If he fails to beat the charge he will miss one match.

The Panthers face the Dragons on Friday at 8pm.

[Source: NRL.com]