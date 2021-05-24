Koroisau set for NSW Blues debut

Fiji Bati hooker Apisai Koroisau looks set to make his debut for New South Wales in game three of the State of Origin next week.

This means for the first time three players who have represented the Fiji Bati will make the match day 17 in Origin history.

Tariq Sims and Daniel Saifiti have been retained in starting lineup while Koroisau will come off the bench.

Article continues after advertisement

Blues coach Brad Fitler has named Koroisau as one of the four interchange players which means the Panthers star will wear the number 14 jersey.

Koroisau who was the Blues 18th man in the last two games replaces Jack Wighton as NSW utility.

Wighton has been promoted to the starting side after Jarome Luai was ruled out due to injury.

Eels playmaker Mitchell Moses replaces Nathan Cleary at halfback in what will be his Origin debut.

New South Wales will host the Queensland Maroons on Wednesday, July 14.

NSW Blues

1 James Tedesco (c)

2 Brian To’o

3 Latrell Mitchell

4 Tom Trbojevic

5 Josh Addo-Carr

6 Jack Wighton

7 Mitchell Moses

8 Daniel Saifiti

9 Damien Cook

10 Junior Paulo

11 Cameron Murray

12 Tariq Sims

13 Isaah Yeo

Interchange

14 Apisai Koroisau

15 Angus Crichton

16 Payne Haas

17 Liam Martin