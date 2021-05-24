Koroisau shines in Panthers win

Fiji Bati hooker Apisai Koroisau ran riot last night to help defending champions the Panthers thrash Broncos 40-12 in round six of the NRL.

With Koroisau controlling the ruck, the Panthers kicked away in the second half to rack up their 20th win on the trot at home.

The Panthers scored seven tries and made it six wins in a row to start their premiership defense.

In another match, the Rabbitohs beat Bulldogs 36-16.

There’ll be two games tonight with Sea Eagles hosting Titans at 7:30pm followed by the Storm and Sharks match at 9:35pm.