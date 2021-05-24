Koroisau scores in Panthers win

Apisai Koroisau and Viliame Kikau’s Panthers booked its spot for the next NRL round after ending the Rabbitohs 10-game winning run last night.

The Ivan Cleary coached side overcame South Sydney 25-12.

Star halfback Nathan Cleary’s masterclass kicking game and precision from Paul Momirovski made the difference as Panthers flexed their premiership muscle to stay within reach of Melbourne on the ladder.

Article continues after advertisement

The Panthers squared up quickly to narrow the scores at 10-12 at halftime with tries from Cleary and Stephen Critchon.

Penrith dominated the second half with field position and possession.

Tries to Fiji Bati Koroisau and Dylan Edwards plus two penalties and drop goal from Cleary iced the win.

In another match, the Sea Eagles edged the Raiders 19-18.

[Source: NRL.com]