Rugby League
Koroisau scores in Panthers perfect start
March 11, 2022 4:43 am
[Source: penrithpanthers.com.au]
Fiji Bati Apisai Koroisau scored a try in the Panthers 28-6 win over the Sea Eagles.
Penrith started its premiership defense in style covering well in the absence of star half Nathan Cleary.
Stephen Crichton crossed in the 31st for a 12-0 halftime lead but Tom Trbojevic capitalized on some broken play to set up Ethan Bullemor for his first try in Manly colors moments before halftime.
Jarome Luai profited from a Viliame Kikau offload to make it 18-6 early in the second-half and Koroisau burrowed over from dummy-half in the 56th minute.
With full-time looming, the Panthers cracked Manly once more with Liam Martin bagging a well-earned try two minutes from full-time.
Two matches will be played tonight starting with the Raiders and the Sharks at 7 followed by the Broncos and Rabbitohs clash at 9.05pm.
[Source: nrl.com]