Rugby League

Koroisau scores in Panthers perfect start

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
March 11, 2022 4:43 am
[Source: penrithpanthers.com.au]

Fiji Bati Apisai Koroisau scored a try in the Panthers 28-6 win over the Sea Eagles.

Penrith started its premiership defense in style covering well in the absence of star half Nathan Cleary.

Stephen Crichton crossed in the 31st for a 12-0 halftime lead but Tom Trbojevic capitalized on some broken play to set up Ethan Bullemor for his first try in Manly colors moments before halftime.

Article continues after advertisement

Jarome Luai profited from a Viliame Kikau offload to make it 18-6 early in the second-half and Koroisau burrowed over from dummy-half in the 56th minute.

With full-time looming, the Panthers cracked Manly once more with Liam Martin bagging a well-earned try two minutes from full-time.

Two matches will be played tonight starting with the Raiders and the Sharks at 7 followed by the Broncos and Rabbitohs clash at 9.05pm.

[Source: nrl.com]

