Koroisau scores as Panthers beat Sea Eagles

Fiji Bati star Apisai Koroisau scored a try to help Panthers beat Sea Eagles 42-12 in round 12 of the NRL at Lottoland, Sydney.

Rookie sensation Charlie Staines continued the stunning start to his NRL career with a first-half double in the opening 24 minutes to take his career tally to six tries in just two outings.

Skipper Classy Cleary was every inch Staines’s co-star, scoring a clever try, racking up two try assists, directing traffic for the competition leaders and kicking seven from eight .

Penrith went into the sheds leading 24-6 after an opening 40 minutes in which Manly did very little wrong but just about everything went right for an irresistible Panthers outfit.

First-half try-scorers Isaah Yeo (16th minute) and Stephen Crichton (28th) provided sterling support to the Staines show as the competition leaders shot out to a 22-0 lead after 28 minutes.

Jake Trbojevic finally got Manly on the board after 33 minutes but the home team dodged a bullet when Brent Naden intercepted a Lachlan Croker pass and almost ran the length of the field to score.

[Source: NRL]