Koroisau returns, Kikau rested

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
September 23, 2020 12:30 pm
Viliame Kikau [left] and Apisai Koroisau

The Penrith Panthers welcomes the return of their star hooker Apisai Koroisau.

After missing out last week’s game withthe Cowboys due to a head knock a week earlier against the Eels, the Bati player is back for the Panthers.

However, the Panthers have rested Viliame Kikau along with Dylan Edwards and Stephen Crichton for the final round.

The Panthers will face the Bulldogs on Saturday at 5pm while Semi Valemei and the Raiders takes on the Sharks at 7.30pm.

The third match on Saturday will feature the West Tigers battling Maika Sivo and the Eels at 9.35pm.

You can watch the West Tigers vs Eels match live on FBC Sports.

Round 20 of the NRL kicks off tomorrow with the Broncos playing the Cowboys at 9.50pm.

Two games will be played on Friday night starting with the Titans and Knights at 8pm, followed by the Roosters and Rabbitohs at 9.55.

The Roosters and Rabbitohs match will air live on FBC Sports.

On Sunday, the Warriors take on the Sea Eagles at 4pm before the Dragons wrap up round 20 against the Storm at 6.05pm.

