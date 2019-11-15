Koroisau rested after head knock

The Penrith Panthers will be without their star hooker Apisai Koroisau against the Cowboys on Friday.

Mitch Kenny is in at hooker for Koroisau after his head knock last week, however, the Bati influence will still be there for the Panthers as Viliame Kikau has been named to start again.

James Tamou will also sit out a week, with Moses Leota starting at prop.

The Panthers meet the Cowboys at 8pm on Friday and the match will air LIVE on FBC Sports channel on Walesi platform.

Meanwhile, round 19 of the NRL kicks off tomorrow with the Rabbitohs playing the Bulldogs at 9.50pm.