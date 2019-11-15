Koroisau recovering well and ready for grand finale

Fiji Bati Hooker Apisai Koroisau is good to go for this week’s grand finale against Storm on Sunday.

The star hooker picked up a shoulder injury during Saturday’s clash against Rabbitohs and is recovering well.

Koroisau told Foxsports yesterday that it was simply a burner and he didn’t need a painkilling injection.

Koroisau says he is looking forward to getting back into training.

The grand final between Panthers and Storm will be held on Sunday at ANZ Stadium in Sydney at 8.30pm.