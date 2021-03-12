Koroisau out for six weeks, Cleary in doubt

Fiji Bati hooker Apisai Koroisau will be out for six weeks after suffering a broken wrist.

Koroisau suffered the injury in the clash against the Cowboys in round one.

The 28-year-old had undergone surgery and is expected to be sidelined for six weeks.

Another setback for Penrith is star player Nathan Cleary who remains in doubt for next Thursday grand final rematch against the Storm.

Cleary was met with a shot by a Bulldogs player leaving him dazed as he was escorted out the field.

Although passing the SCAT test, Cleary is set for light duties in the five days turnaround time before taking on Melbourne.

[Source: Penrith Panthers]